The National Museum of Ireland – Country Life at Turlough Park, Castlebar, has launched a new social story and sensory map to mark World Autism Month this April.

The resources are aimed at creating a more inclusive and engaging visitor experience, in partnership with Castlebar Autism Friendly Town and Count Me In, Western Care Association.

The Museum piloted the sensory map during Mayo Social Inclusion Awareness Week 2024 and invited the public to submit feedback.

The sensory map and social story were then finalised and are now available to download from museum.ie and in hardcopy format from Museum Reception.

Rosa Meehan is a Curator at the National Museum of Ireland and she told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the map....