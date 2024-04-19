Former Irish Times columnist John Waters has today announced that he will run in the upcoming European Elections in this constituency.

Mr. Waters will aim to represent the Midlands North West region, running as an Independent candidate for the election on June 7.

He has been a prominent campaigner in recent years against the Government’s Covid restrictions.

Both Mr. Waters and Gemma O’Doherty brought a challenge to the Supreme Court of the constitutionality of Covid-19 legislation, which was dismissed.

In a statement detailed by RTÉ today, the Castlerea native said that his core values are life, family and community.