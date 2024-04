The price of petrol and diesel is expected to rise to 2-euro a litre in the coming months.



Diesel is up 13c a litre to 1-euro-78, and petrol is up 9 cent to 1-euro-81 a litre, according to latest figures from AA Ireland.



The Government increased excise on fuel at the start of the month, after rates were cut two years ago.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent, Charlie Weston, says fuel costs soared in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine: