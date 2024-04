Heineken Ireland announced yesterday it's raising its prices by 6 cent per pint.

It says the change is due to "continued increases in underlying costs."

The beer company isn't alone, as last month Guinness owner Diageo confirmed plans to hike prices for the third time in around a year and a half.

CEO of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, Pat Crotty, says pub owners don't want their customers to feel the price increase, and are likely to absorb the costs: