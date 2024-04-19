Knockmore native Joe Faughnan has announced that he will run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming Local Elections.

Mr. Faughnan will stand for election in the Ballina Electoral Area, with the elections taking place on Friday June 7.

He is well known locally in sporting circles, particularly as a committee member on the board of the Mayo Football League.

As part of a statement posted to his social media, Mr. Faughnan explained that he is running in order to attempt to tackle the ‘real issues’ facing local communities, like emigration and housing.

He also commended the work of outgoing local councillor Seamus Weir, a fellow Knockmore native, saying that councillor Weir has built “a proud legacy that I intend to build on if given the opportunity.”

Cllr Weir announced last month that he will not contest the next Local Election after 25 years on the council, first being elected in 1999.