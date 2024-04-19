As part of its wider expansion plans in Ireland, IKEA is today opening its latest Plan and Order Point in Sligo.

This marks a significant milestone as IKEA establishes its first-ever presence in the northwest of the country. It is the retailers sixth Plan and Order Point in Ireland, with another three planned to open within the next year.

It is located in The Canopy, Sligo's newest shopping destination, which last year underwent a €1 million rebrand and makeover.

IKEA’s Plan and Order Points are specialised outlets, designed to provide customers with bespoke kitchen and wardrobe planning services.