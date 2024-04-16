Flooding at Lough Funshinagh in County Roscommon is currently at crisis point.

That’s the view of the Irish Farmers’ Association, as people have been forced to leave their homes due to flooding at the turlough.

Roads have been closed by Roscommon County Council, and farmlands are also out of commission as a result.

The IFA’s Flooding Project Team Chair Brendan Golden is seeking an urgent meeting with the OPW Minister Kieran O’Donnell, in search of a solution to the flooding.

Minister O’Donnell was recently appointed following the cabinet reshuffle, and in one of his first acts as Minister he visited those affected locally.

Brendan Golden has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and says that the ‘dire’ circumstances that people are having to deal with are beyond belief:

(pic Lough Funshinagh Flood Crisis Facebook)