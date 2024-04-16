The President of the University of Galway Students Union is calling on the government to introduce state funded student accommodation in Galway.

This comes after the controversy surrounding a planned accommodation price hike by one of the university’s student letting providers.

According to President Dean Kenny, Hubble Living, former Gort na Coiribe, located on the Headford Road, sent an email to current accommodation users in recent months, stating that there would be an increase in their payment of up to 30% if they wish to stay in the same place for the next academic year.

The Students Union President said that students contacted the union in outrage after the ‘extortionate’ prices were revealed.

The Belcarra native said that students at the moment are paying in the region of €6,000 minimum for their accommodation, and this hike would see an increase to somewhere in the region of €10,500 minimum.

This plan was met with a lot of anger, and has resulted in Hubble Living reversing their decision.

Mr. Kenny says that it was important for the students to stand up as to not allow this increase to be mirrored in different accommodation across the country.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and outlined how the Student’s Union went about their campaign to get the plans reversed: