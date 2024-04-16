The Western Development Commission (WDC) has announced a Galway native as their new Head of Marketing and Communications.

With over fifteen years of experience in leading, developing, and implementing innovative communications strategies across various industries, Ciara Jordan brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

A former journalist, Ciara holds an MA in Journalism and Media Communications.

In her most recent role as Communication Manager at Aldi Ireland, Ciara led a comprehensive multi-channel consumer communications strategy.

Prior to that, she served as Head of Communications at Fuzion Communications, where she oversaw client services across corporate, consumer, public affairs, and government sectors.