There are long delays facing patients presenting at Hospital emergency departments across the region today.

67 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, that's the second most overcrowded in the country again today, according to INMO trolley watch figures.

19 patients are waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital and 18 at Mayo University Hospital.

606 patients are waiting on trolleys nationwide today, with the highest figure again today at University Hospital Limerick, where 97 patients remain on trolleys.