Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has launched 60 new PhD scholarships under the Technological University Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise (TU RISE) scheme, which aims to builds research capacity between academia and regional enterprises in the west and northwest.

The scholarships cover a broad range of disciplines such as: Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering; AgriFood & AgriTech and Renewable Energy.

Scholarship recipients will build expertise in their field and develop stronger collaborations with regional enterprises aligned to Ireland’s Smart Specialisation Strategy and the Regional Enterprise Plans.

They will become highly skilled researchers and proactively serve as a bridge between the university and enterprise through placements.

For further information and to apply, please visit: www.atu.ie/TU-RISE