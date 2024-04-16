The Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor has fixed an inquest hearing into the death of Patrick Rowland from Lahardane for three days in June.

Mr. Rowland, who was 69, was subsequently found dead after leaving his bed at Mayo University Hospital in the early hours of January 17 last year.

His family say the circumstances of how he was allowed to leave hospital is of significant concern to them and have engaged legal representation in the matter.

June 17, 18 and 19 have been set aside for the inquest hearing which will be held at Swinford Courthouse.