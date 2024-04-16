Galway County Council have today officially opened the new state of the art ‘Changing Places’ facility.

This will provide facilities for people with multiple and complex disabilities who have one or two assistants with them.

Located next to the existing toilet block at Ladies Beach in Salthill, the facility was officially opened by the Mayor of Galway County Council Cllr Eddie Hoare in advance of the 2024 bathing season.

Facilities available will include a hoist, an adjustable height changing platform, an adjustable height basin and a privacy screen.

All of these amenities will provide safety and comfort for users as well as being integral to the care of people in profound and multiple disabilities.