Independent Ireland have announced their candidate in the Castlebar Local Electoral Area for the upcoming Local Elections.

Confirmation has come this morning that Donal Geraghty will run for the party in the elections on June 7.

Donal serves as a support staff member at Mayo University Hospital, and also manages a small family business, Geraghty Fuels Castlebar, alongside his father Padraic.

A lifelong resident of Castlebar, he has been described by the party as a dedicated community leader who will bring a “fresh perspective and a determination to drive positive change in Castlebar.”