A public meeting was held in Ballina last night by the North Mayo Pyrite Group in the Great National Hotel in Ballina.

The meeting was organised on behalf of those impacted by defective concrete products.

Local public representatives were in attendance, such as Minister of State Dara Calleary, MEPs Maria Walsh and Chris MacManus, as well as Deputy Rose Conway Walsh.

Hundreds of people gathered for the meeting, with the affordability of the defective concrete block scheme among the issues raised.

Deputy Conway Walsh plans to raise the issue in the Dáil later today with Taoiseach Simon Harris.

She spoke to Rian Bailey this morning, outlining what happened at last night’s meeting, and also her message to an Taoiseach later today:

(pic Rose Conway Walsh Facebook)