Galway Fianna Fáil Councillor Colm Keaveney has withdrawn from the upcoming Local Elections.

This comes following the party’s selection convention in the West Wing in Tuam, ahead of June 7’s election.

The decision comes while Cllr Keaveney is currently facing a charge of drug driving.

Deputy Eamon O Cuiv, who chaired the meeting, paid tribute to the outgoing councillor for his work locally as he was stepping back from a long career in political life on a local and national scale.

Fianna Fáil has confirmed that the other three sitting councillors in the area have been selected to contest – Mary Hoade, Donagh Killilea and Joe Sheridan.

The selection convention proposed the addition of Tom Quirke of Abbeyknokcmoy as the fourth candidate for the area.

(pic - Colm Keaveney Facebook)