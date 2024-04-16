The Road Safety Authority is to spend an extra €3 million euro this year, funding road safety campaigns and education programmes.

Work will also be fast-tracked to resolve technical and legal issues, so cameras can identify mobile phone use and seatbelt wearing as offences.

It's part of a range of actions agreed during a high-level meeting with RSA chiefs, Taoiseach Simon Harris, and the Ministers for Transport and Justice - in response to the rising level of deaths on our roads.

Simon Harris has announced that work on a multi-million euro rollout of road safety campaigns and education programmes will begin immediately - funded by money from the organisation's reserves.

The RSA will also identify funding needs for the remainder of the year - and the Gardaí will be asked to make available their ongoing enforcement plans.

Legislative change will also be implemented - if required - to resolve issues around the sharing of collision data.

The meeting also noted Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’ intention to increase manpower in roads policing.

The Taoiseach also confirmed he'd chair a meeting of the Government’s Ministerial Road Safety Committee in the coming weeks to ensure urgent progress on these and other actions.