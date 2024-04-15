The R319 has reopened in Achill this hour after a camper van went on fire earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene, closing the road in both directions as a result.

While they were attending to the matter, which happened just beyond Bunnacurry at the water treatment plant, another incident occurred.

Two vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision nearby, but thankfully nobody has been injured in either case.

There will be traffic control measures in place for the next while on the route.