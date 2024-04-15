€30,000 has been allocated to three walking and hiking trails in County Mayo under the Government Walks Scheme.

Clogher Loops, the Croagh Patrick Heritage Trail and the Western Way Trail will receive an investment of €10,000 each.

The funding is being provided to resurface, re-route and improve outdoor trails to benefit local communities, tourists, walkers and hikers alike.

Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring has welcomed the funding, saying that these trails are hugely important assets for a local community, and it is vital to protect and maintain them.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey:

