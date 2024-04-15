Funeral arrangements for an elderly couple who died in a house fire in Cork have been announced.

John and Gabrielle O'Donnell died on the 4th of April after emergency services made efforts to rescue them from their home on the Lower Glanmire Road.

The couple had previously lived in Achill Island.

They will repose at O'Connor's Funeral Home on Coburg Street tomorrow evening from 5 until 6.

Their Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Church on Lower Glanmire Road on Wednesday with the funeral proceeding to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.