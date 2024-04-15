Over 60 primary schools across Mayo will now avail of the Hot School Meals Programme.

Minister of State Alan Dillon TD, has welcomed the news that a further 27 Mayo primary schools have been approved for the programme bringing the total number of Mayo schools who will be providing hot meals to 61.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys today announced that some 900 additional primary schools are being approved for the Hot School Meals Programme.

Today’s announcement means an additional 150,000 children will benefit from nutritious hot meals.

In addition, any remaining primary schools who have not yet joined the scheme can now express an interest to participate in the Hot School Meals Programme with effect from September.

The additional Mayo primary schools approved for hot school meals from September are:

Scoil Na Gcoillini, Belmullet

Ballintubber N S

Holy Trinity National School, Westport

The Neale NS

Roxboro NS, Ballinrobe

Midfield NS, Swinford

Ballyheane NS

Curnanool NS

Gortjordan N S

Irishtown N S

Rathbane NS, Ballina

Cloghans N S, Ballina

Murrisk NS, Westport

Cooneal NS, Ballina

Cogaula NS, Westport

Glencorrib NS

Parke NS, Castlebar

Ballycushion NS

Gortskehy NS, Hollymount

Robeen NS, Hollymount

Foxford NS

Kiltimagh NS

Bohola NS

Claremorris Boys NS

Gaelscoil Uileog de Búrca, Claremorris

Scoil Phádraig, Westport

Tourmakeady NS