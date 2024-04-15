Over 60 primary schools across Mayo will now avail of the Hot School Meals Programme.
Minister of State Alan Dillon TD, has welcomed the news that a further 27 Mayo primary schools have been approved for the programme bringing the total number of Mayo schools who will be providing hot meals to 61.
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys today announced that some 900 additional primary schools are being approved for the Hot School Meals Programme.
Today’s announcement means an additional 150,000 children will benefit from nutritious hot meals.
In addition, any remaining primary schools who have not yet joined the scheme can now express an interest to participate in the Hot School Meals Programme with effect from September.
The additional Mayo primary schools approved for hot school meals from September are:
Scoil Na Gcoillini, Belmullet
Ballintubber N S
Holy Trinity National School, Westport
The Neale NS
Roxboro NS, Ballinrobe
Midfield NS, Swinford
Ballyheane NS
Curnanool NS
Gortjordan N S
Irishtown N S
Rathbane NS, Ballina
Cloghans N S, Ballina
Murrisk NS, Westport
Cooneal NS, Ballina
Cogaula NS, Westport
Glencorrib NS
Parke NS, Castlebar
Ballycushion NS
Gortskehy NS, Hollymount
Robeen NS, Hollymount
Foxford NS
Kiltimagh NS
Bohola NS
Claremorris Boys NS
Gaelscoil Uileog de Búrca, Claremorris
Scoil Phádraig, Westport
Tourmakeady NS