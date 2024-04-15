There are significant delays facing patients at hospital emergency departments across the region this lunchtime.

60 patients are waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway, the second most overcrowded in the country today, according to INMO trolley watch figures.

22 patients are waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital and 18 at Mayo University Hospital while 15 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

612 patients are waiting at hospitals nationwide today, with the highest figures once again at University Hospital Limerick where 117 are waiting for a bed.