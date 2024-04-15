The North Mayo Pyrite Group are holding a public meeting this evening in the Great National Hotel Ballina at 7 p.m.

The meeting is on behalf of those impacted by defective concrete products, with local public representatives invited to attend.

Following on from their public meeting last month, Martina Hegarty from the North Mayo Pyrite Group says they have collated all priority issues centred around the defective concrete block scheme and shared these in advance with locally elected representatives.

She continued by saying they have invited all of local public representatives to attend on the night, including TDs, MEPs and councillors.

Up to 1,000 people are expected to attend this evening to hear from elected government representatives and their commitment to deliver.