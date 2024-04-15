An information evening will be held in Tourmakeady hall tomorrow, showcasing the schemes and supports available to those in the Gaeltacht.

There will be information on all schemes and supports available through Údarás na Gaeltachta such as business supports and apprenticeships which other organisations such as Mayo ETB, ATU, Local Enterprise Office and more.

The event gets underway from 10:30am and will run until 1pm.

For further information you can call 094-9544295 or e-mail