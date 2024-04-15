€177,000 has been allocated to 5 projects in Mayo, aimed at protecting archaeological monuments.

That's according to Minister of State Alan Dillon who says that over €7.4 million will be awarded to 140 projects around the country through the 2024 Community Monuments Fund

First established in 2020, the Community Monuments Fund aims to conserve, maintain, protect and promote local monuments and historic sites.

Funding is available to allow conservation works to be carried out on monuments that are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support.

Minister Dillon has been giving more details on the successful projects to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey...