The liquid limits at Dublin Airport won't be lifted in time for the busy summer period.

It had originally been hoped installation in Terminal 2 would be completed by the end of March, with Terminal 1 following soon after.

C3 technology is already fully in place in Shannon, Ireland West, Kerry and Donegal airports, meaning passengers no longer have to limit their liquids to 100ml, or take their liquids and electronics out of their bags in security.

Graeme McQueen from daa says the are making good progress, but roll-out in Dublin is taking longer than they would like.