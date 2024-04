There's been a 7 percent increase in the number of baby kittens left with the DSPCA this year.

Compared with 2023 the charity says the numbers are "alarming".

There are concerns the number of abandoned kittens could grow as between March and September un-neutered cats start breeding.

According to Brian Purcell, spokesperson0 for the DSPCA, last year 700 kittens were taken in.

(pic DSPCA)