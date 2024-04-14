Concern is growing locally as the search continues for a 23 year old who has been missing for over three weeks.

James O’Brien, from Ballincollig, Co. Cork, has been missing since March 23.

Many from the Ballymote area of County Sligo have shared the appeal on social media, as James lived there locally in his younger years.

Ballymote GAA club posted on their Facebook page yesterday, saying:

“Thought and prayers with James’ family at this time.

“James is a former player for Ballymote GAA and hopefully he is found safe and well.

“If anyone knows anything please let the Gardaí know.”

James is described as being 6 foot 2 in height, with a slim build and blue eyes.

Both Gardaí and James’s family are concerned for his welfare and are eager to locate him.

Anyone who may have information can contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120.

Alternatively, you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.