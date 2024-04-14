In light of a number of burglaries in recent weeks, a Ballinrobe based councillor has called for the return of a Detective back into the town.

Fianna Fáil councillor Damien Ryan says the town is located close to the Galway border, and in turn has a good road network for those who are committing a crime to flee.

He believes by reintroducing a detective to the town, it will help deter crime from happening.

He has written to the Superintendent in Claremorris looking for a meeting to discuss his concerns.

Councillor Ryan has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: