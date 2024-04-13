A Sligo based councillor says a request has gone in, following their recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, for additional Gardaí to be assigned to the Roads Policing Unit in the county.

Councillor Marie Casserly says this comes at a time when we are seeing high levels of fatalities and serious injuries in road accidents across the region.

She believes greater education in schools and a greater Garda presence is key to helping people stay safe on the roads.

Councillor Casserly has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: