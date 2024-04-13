A Fianna Fail Senator believes asylum seekers and refugees who commit serious crimes should be deported.

Lisa Chambers, who is contesting the Midlands-North West constituency in the European Elections, made the remarks at the Fianna Fail Ard Fheis this morning.

Candidates faced questions about the EU Migration Pact, which was passed at the European Parliament earlier this week

Senator Lisa Chambers believes there shouldn't be a barrier to deport those who commit serious crimes, even if they've been granted refugee status: