Two men have been arrested following four break-ins in the Ballinrobe area in recent days.

In the early hours of Thursday morning at around 5am a break-in occurred at Supervalu in Ballinrobe where a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol was taken.

In the early hours of Friday morning Gardai were alerted to an alarm going off at Emo Filling Station on Bowgate street in Ballinrobe.

When Gardai arrived two males were in the premises and both were arrested and taken to Claremorris Garda Station.

Burglaries also occurred at the council offices and the health centre on the Kilmaine road in Ballinrobe.

One male was yesterday charged in relation to all four break-ins and will appear before Castlebar Court this evening.

The second man has been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.