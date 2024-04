Runners and joggers will be racing for a good cause on Inis Mór today.

They're taking part in the Half-Marathon on the island off the Galway coast to raise funds for Dublin's Mater Hospital.

The walkers will set off at 11:30am this morning, followed by the joggers at midday.

Mater Hospital Foundation spokesperson Angy McNulty describes the route they'll take:

(pic - Mater Foundation)