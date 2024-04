An outgoing Fine Gael TD says politicians are being subjected to a level of abuse which "simply didn't exist" twenty years ago.

Ciarán Cannon recently announced he'd not be seeking re-election, citing a "toxicity in politics" as one of his reasons.

He says social media is providing people with a platform to abuse politicians, and at times it "feels like it's open season on you and your family.

The Galway East TD adds social media has brought abuse to his phone every day: