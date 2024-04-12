A loss of water supply is currently effecting people in the Achill area.

Uisce Éireann and Mayo County Council are notifying customers of a burst water main Bunnacurry, Achill today.

There will be a loss of water supply as a result for the areas of Shraheens, Deereens, Cloghmore and Currane.

Uisce Éireann hope to repair the water main and restore water as soon as possible, but this may take some time after repairs for normal supply to return to all customers.

This is expected to affect those in the Currane area the worst.

We will have more information on this story as it develops.

For further information and updates you can visit www.water.ie