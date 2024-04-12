The Labour Party will select their candidate for the Midlands North West constituency to run in the upcoming European Elections this weekend.

Labour’s selection convention takes place this Sunday at the Clayton Hotel in Galway.

The sole candidate that will be nominated by the party is Fergal Landy.

A native of Sixmilebridge in County Clare, Fergal has lived locally in the Oranmore/ Maree area of County Galway for over 20 years.

He is the current Chief Executive Officer of the Family Resource Centre National Forum, which represents 121 centres nationwide and is Ireland’s largest human rights-based community development and family support programme operating across the life-course.

Last month, it was announced that he will run as a Local Election candidate in the Oranmore-Athenry local electoral area.

Both Local and European Elections will be held on June 7.