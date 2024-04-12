This week marked the retirement of Bishop John Fleming as Bishop of Killala after 22 years of service.

Pope Francis has announced a number of significant changes to the Catholic dioceses in Connacht. The changes impact all three dioceses in Mayo and effectively mean the integration of Killala Diocese with Tuam Archdiocese and Achonry Diocese with Elphin.

Bishop Francis Duffy, Metropolitan Archbishop of the ecclesiastical province of Tuam, has been appointed as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Killala.

Every Bishop is asked to hand in his resignation when he reaches the age of 75 and Bishop Fleming says he has really enjoyed his time in the Killala diocese so his decision is attached with an element of sadness.

He will return to his native Limerick where he will complete a book he has been working on for some time and is also a keen gardener.

Bishop Fleming has this Lunchtime being speaking with Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew about his retirement....