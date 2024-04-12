A peaceful protest is to take place outside Ballina's Twin Trees Hotel this evening following news that it is to accommodate a number of international protection applicants.

The Dept of Integration has confirmed to Midwest News that 120 international protection applicants, which are families, are to be accommodated in a number of rooms in the hotel.

The peaceful protest is due to take place outside the hotel at 7pm this evening.

Ballina Fianna Fail Councillor Annie May Reape told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that she will be in attendence at the gathering this evening...