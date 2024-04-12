Two homes have been evacuated due to the crisis level of flooding at Lough Funshinagh in County Roscommon.

A post this morning on the Lough Funshinagh Flood Crisis Facebook page stated that a mother with a very young baby had to leave their home yesterday evening.

In another case, access to the house has become too dangerous.

Meanwhile, two local roads have already been closed with a regional road to close tomorrow morning.

The flooding has extended to an area near Curraghboy, leaving Roscommon County Council with no choice but to close the road tomorrow morning at 8:00am.

Diversions and a full closure will be in place from 11:00am, with RTÉ reporting that the road is expected to remain closed for up to three months.

The Lough Funshinagh Flood Crisis Facebook page today wrote:

“8 years ago we highlighted this issue with the authorities and were completely ignored.

“We were told the lake was in the ‘natural occurring range.’

“Today the lake continues to destroy lives and livelihood and cause major disruption on our local and regional roads as well as a total destruction of a beautiful natural habitat.

“Our thoughts are with the families asked to leave the area.”

(pic - Lough Funshinagh Flood Crisis Facebook page)