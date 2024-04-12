Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 67-year-old Nicholas Taylor who went missing from his home in Charlestown, County Mayo on Tuesday, 9th April last at approximately 4.00pm.

Nicholas is described as being 6 foot tall with a slim build. He has grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen Nicholas was wearing a flat cap, brown jacket, black trousers and brown boots.

Both Gardaí and Nicholas' family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information that could aid in locating Nicholas is urged to contact Swinford Garda Station 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.