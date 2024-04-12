Clifden RNLI carried out a medical evacuation of a casualty from Inishbofin yesterday afternoon.

The volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked just before 2pm, following a request from the Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a casualty on the island.

Clifden’s Shannon class all weather lifeboat, St Christopher was launched under Coxswain David Barry, with Joe Acton, Dan Whelan, Andy Bell, Neil Gallery and Shane Conneely as crew. The Coast Guard’s Sligo based helicopter Rescue 118 was also dispatched.

The conditions at the time were poor with limited visibility and deep swells. When the lifeboat crew arrived at the island the casualty was received on board St Christopher and a casualty care assessment was carried out on the individual who was injured from a fall. The casualty was immediately transported to Cleggan pier to an awaiting ambulance for further treatment in hospital.