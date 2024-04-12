Drinkers here consumed an average of 284 cans of beer, 12 bottles of spirits, 43 bottles of wine and 35 cans of cider last year.

That's despite a 10 per cent fall in the amount we're drinking since updated public health laws came into force in 2018.

Alcohol Action Ireland says more needs to be done to curb our alcohol intake.

Its CEO Dr Sheila Gilheaey is calling on the Taoiseach to sick to his commitment to re-examine legislation that would permit pubs and night clubs extending their opening hours.