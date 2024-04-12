The Government will be clamping down harder on drivers not complying with the law, after the Road Traffic Bill was passed by the Oireachtas.

Its aiming to increase road safety.

This new bill will now be forwarded to the President for signing after being passed by the Seanad yesterday.

It aims to reduce speed limits, reform penalty points, and have mandatory drug testing at the scene of serious crashes.

The Junior Minister for Road Safety Jack Chambers is welcoming the passing of the Bill.

He says the country has seen a very disturbing upward trend in road deaths in the last few years, which is continuing into this year.

He says this bill is a key part of this Government's strategy to reverse the trend of rising deaths and help make roads safer for all users.