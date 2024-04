Coillte is considering whether or not to appeal the refusal of planning permission by Galway County Council to proceed with a 343-hectare forest and bogland rehabilitation project near Sraith Salach in Co Galway.

The national forestry company has until 28 April to either appeal or accept the decision made.

In recent years, Coillte changed its approach to the management of the forest estate it owns, with greater emphasis on environmental sustainability and biodiversity.