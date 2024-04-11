159-thousand passengers passed through Ireland West Airport in the first quarter of the year - a new record.



It's a six percent increase on the previous busiest first quarter in 2019, when 143-thousand people used the airport.



The airport will operate flights to 21 international destinations this summer and is served by three of Europe's major international airlines, Aer Lingus, Lauda Europe and Ryanair.



Head of Marketing at Ireland West Airport, Donal Healy says the figures are "very encouraging" and are "testament to the expanded route network."

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.