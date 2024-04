A Westport councilllor is appealing to dog owners to keep their dogs under control.

Independent councillor Johno O'Malley said that a dog recently attacked sheep and lamb in the Fahy area, and would have done more damage had the sheep owner not been nearby and heard the noise of the disturbed flock.

Councillor O'Malley says no dog can be let out to wonder, anytime of the day or night.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley...