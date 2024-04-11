RTÉ’s north-west correspondent Eileen Magnier is to retire next month.

The veteran journalist announced yesterday that she is retiring early after 39 years of service at the national broadcaster.

She has thanked all who shared their stories with her and her "fantastic colleagues especially all those in the regions".

Ms Magnier was the first female correspondent at the broadcaster, having joined RTÉ in 1985, having been appointed as north-west correspondent just five years later.

In a statement released to RTÉ yesterday, she said her role gave her a front row seat to every big story that has happened and that she has been delighted to work on “really positive things”