Mayo County Council is seeking quotations for the cost of making the Peace Park Wall in Castlebar safe.

The 16 year old structure erected in the memory of Irish people who died in World War one and two and other international conflicts, is subsiding and is at present deemed unsafe.

At a recent meeting of Castlebar Municipal District, councillors allocated 10,000 euro to ensure the public safety of the popular tourism location in the centre of the county town.

Fine Gael councillor Donna Sheridan insists that a number of vital questions now need to be addressed by the local authority, before additional tax payers money is spent on the restoration works.

Councillor Sheridan told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley that while she wants the structure made safe, she also needs answers...