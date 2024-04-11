Gardaí seized approximately €180,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants during a search operation in Fairymount, County Roscommon yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 10th April 2024. This search operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations by the Mayo Roscommon Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, under Operation Tara, targeting suspected cannabis growhouses. Shortly after 5pm yesterday, Gardaí attached to the Mayo Roscommon Longford Divisional Drugs Unit searched a property in Fairymount. During the course of the search a large scale growhouse was located with cannabis plants at various stages of growth. Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €180,000 were seized by investigating Gardaí. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI). Investigations are ongoing afternoon, Wednesday 10th April 2024. This search operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations by the Mayo Roscommon Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, under Operation Tara, targeting suspected cannabis growhouses. Shortly after 5pm today, Gardaí attached to the Mayo Roscommon Longford Divisional Drugs Unit searched a property in Fairymount. During the course of the search a large scale growhouse was located with cannabis plants at various stages of growth. Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €180,000 were seized by investigating Gardaí. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI). Investigations are ongoing