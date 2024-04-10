Three new Junior Ministers have been announced this afternoon , as Taoiseach Simon Harris concluded chairing his first Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings.

Castlebar based Fine Gael deputy Alan Dillon has secured a Junior Minister position, as Minister of State for Housing with responsibility for Local Government and Planning.

Emer Higgins has been appointed as Minister of State at the Dept. of Enterprise and Colm Burke Minister f State for Public Health and Drug Strategy.

Mayo deputy Michael Ring confirmed to Midwest News today that he refused to accept either of the two Junior Ministerial posts offered to him by the Taoiseach yesterday. The deputy insisted he has not yet decided whether he will run or not in the next General Election.

Minister of State Alan Dillon spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley this afternoon and she appointed as e began by asking him how it feels to secure a Junior Ministerial position…